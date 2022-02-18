Put on your boots and latch up that belt buckle. It’s time to boogie. The annual Boots & Buckles Gala returns this year after a two-year, coronavirus-related hiatus.
The fundraising event, put on by the Copperas Cove Education Foundation, will begin at 6 p.m. April 9 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
“This is our major fundraising event so that we can continue to give the teacher grants and the scholarships,” said Etta Kirkpatrick, president of the board of the Education Foundation.
All of the money raised by ticket sales, table sponsorship sales and silent and live auctions go to support the grant and scholarship awards.
This year, Kirkpatrick announced that the Education Foundation will give a scholarship for a student looking to go to a trade school.
“It kind of came to our attention that sometimes, there were students who were perfectly capable but were not interested in a college education and would prefer that (trade school) but couldn’t afford that,” Kirkpatrick said.
The Education Foundation also guarantees two scholarships good for $1,000 per year for four years.
Any money left will go toward other scholarships, which can total an additional eight to 10, depending on how much money is left over.
Grants
In spite of the gala not happening last year, in November, the Education Foundation awarded a total of $29,950 for teacher grants. Once teachers submit the applications in the summer, a committee does a “blind” review and ranks them. A “blind” review means the committee members only know what the program is and does; no other identifiers, such as teacher names or campuses are available to them.
“The grants we award are for teachers to use innovative grants — new ideas that they want to try,” Kirkpatrick said. “... We really are looking for something that is kind of outside the box. We don’t want to just give them more of what they already have. We’re looking for innovation (and) new ideas for those grants.
Tickets are available for the general public at a cost of $50 per person. People or organizations can also purchase a table sponsorship for $1,000, which includes eight tickets and recognition on their table.
Tickets can be purchased either by contacting any of the board members of the Education Foundation or by going to the Copperas Cove ISD administration building at 408 S. Main St.
