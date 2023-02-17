More than 200 people mingled and tried various treats prepared by Copperas Cove ISD students in last week’s third annual Chocolate Fantasia.
Copperas Cove High School culinary art students and S. C. Lee Junior High Farm 2 Table students who prepared more than 2,400 chocolate treats for the attendees to try.
As the attendees sampled chocolate, the district also showcased the artwork of several students with intellectual disabilities.
Among them were Joshua Margarito Hernandez Sanchez, Devin Gloria and Santiago Ibarra.
Ibarra is a 10-year-old fourth grade student from Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School.
Early on in his life, Ibarra showed signs of being autistic, according to a brief biography of the young artist.
Autism is a condition that affects how a person thinks, feels, interacts with others, and experiences their environment.
According to the biography, Ibarra had difficulty with his speech and was not able to communicate verbally until he was 4 years old.
At 10 years old, Ibarra has interest in being a scientist in quantum physics.
Gloria, 15, is a freshman at Copperas Cove High School.
When he was in third grade, Gloria’s parents began to notice motor tics, according to his brief biography.
Later, Gloria was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. He was also recently diagnosed with autism.
Despite many struggles, he has received dedicated assistance from the faculty at Copperas Cove High School, the biography said.
“The staff have really helped him figure out what he needs to succeed in school and have also helped his mother who is as a single mom understand more about how to help her son,” the biography said.
Sanchez is a kindergartner at Williams/Ledger Elementary School. At the young age of 3, he was diagnosed with autism.
“Joshua’s mother noticed that her son was having a difficult time communicating and being able to connect and interact with others,” his biography stated. “Joshua preferred to be alone and didn’t like when others would come and try to play or talk to him.”
Since beginning his educational journey at Copperas Cove ISD, his family said they have noticed improvement in his communication skills and his personality.
According to his biography, Sanchez expresses himself through his artwork as opposed to words.
Proceeds from Chocolate Fantasia are used to provide for student athletes participating in Special Olympics. CCHS Special Olympics athletes captured first place at the state track and field competition in 2022.
Chocolate Fantasia began in 2021 as a service project by then-Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, which is no longer active.
Spitzer selected the service project in honor of her sister, Samantha, who has autism.
The district has kept the event going to benefit special needs students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.