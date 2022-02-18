An annual event raised $2,000 for Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a Copperas Cove-based nonprofit organization. The money raised will help the organization with services that it provides to homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas community.
“I am really happy about the turnout and the money we were able to raise to Operation Stand Down Central Texas,” said Ms. Five Hills Jasmine Clowney of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Clowney, who is also a U.S. Army reservist, hosted the event as part of her platform to support homeless veterans.
The theme for this year’s event at the Copperas Cove Civic Center was Pirates and Princesses.
During the event there were activities including a treasure hunt, jewel dig, walking the plank, and more, there was also a parade where kids and adults could walk around the civic center showing off their princess or pirate outfits.
Attendees were treated to three flights of delectable treats. The first flight was called the Caribbean Sea Water Appetizer Flight which included pirate ships, fish and chips, and crown finger sandwiches. The second flight was titled Parrot Punch Savory Flight, and that included Octopus, Peg Legs, and golden nuggets (courtesy of Chick-Fil-A). The final flight was Tropical Treasure Sweets, and that flight was made up of Treasure Map Cookies, Pirate’s Bounty Cupcakes, and Pink Princess Delights. Bush’s Chicken provided all of the tea for the event.
Ciara Terrell brought her 4 year old daughter Skylar to the Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea because she Googled local events and she thought that it would be a great event for Skylar, and they could both have fun together dressing up as princesses and that is what they did, they both were almost identical blue dresses. Ciara is in the military. They both said they had a great time.
“We are having a wonderful time and my favorite food that I tried was the octopus,” said Shirley Muriel, who attended the event for the first time with her 6-year-old son Jeremiah.
Attendee Tempie Beveridge said the event was “a lot of fun.”
Finally, area resident Phoenix Harris has been before.
“I know that the royalty worked really hard on this event. I do remember coming to this event when I was younger,” Harris said.
Joann Courtland is the Founder and Director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas said she was humbled by the support and the $2,000 raised.
“That money will do a lot for us ...” Courtland said. “This donation is a game changer and will turn our next event into a rousing success.”
The money raised from Saturday’s event will also help Operation Stand Down with its sixth annual Spring Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The homeless triage is for all homeless to get support, food and services. The event will provide homeless with a hot meal, haircut, medical screenings, new clothing and shoes, along with other various resources. The event is sponsored and collaborated by Bell County, the City of Killeen, and the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.