Local individuals came out in droves last Saturday to attend the annual Fall-O-Ween festival at the Copperas Cove City Park.
Many of the thousands that attended dressed in costumes, ranging from video game characters, to TV show characters, to angels, demons and anything in between.
Throughout the park were a multitude of things to do, including pumpkin decorating, a hay maze, a costume contest, a haunted house and shopping/trick-or-treating at many vendor booths.
It is a tradition for Kuni Silivelio to bring her nephews to the event every year for the past three or so years because she lives not far from the park.
Silivelio said the event is nice to bring the nephews to run around and play. She also noticed the amount of people at this year’s event.
“It seems more crowded this year than it has in the past,” she said.
Silivelio said the event allows her nephews to “... (be) able to play — bouncy houses — and running into some classmates, some friends on the weekend.”
Melissa Nicholson returned to the Fall-O-Ween festival for the first time in about five years.
“I think it’s really good that they put it on for the kids,” Nicholson said. “It’s something that families can go out and have a good time and everything. So I think it’s good.”
Having not been in a few years, Nicholson also remarked about the size of the event, saying that it has grown a lot.
