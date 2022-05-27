Hundreds of people lined Avenue D in Copperas Cove last Saturday, hoping to get their hands on some candy during the annual Rabbit Fest parade. The parade was but one of several festival-related activities last weekend.
At Copperas Cove City Park, hundreds — if not thousands — of people walked around, sampling the fare of dozens of food vendors. Festival-goers also walked the rows of general market vendors, looking to purchase something and support local.
That is precisely what Kempner resident Wendy Michad did as she sported her hand-painted straw hat that had drawn a lot of folks’ attention.
“I’ve had so many compliments on just this hat,” Michad said. “I think I’ve had a couple people just go get one. One lady just walked past me and was like, ‘Thank you so much.’”
Michad, who came with her 14-year-old daughter Skyler and her 9-year-old daughter Arion, also highlighted many of the unique food offerings.
“The food is amazing,” she said. “We just have to try everything. (Skyler) just tried an alligator on a stick.”
The annual festival has drawn the Michads back for the past few years.
All three Michads had carnival passes attached to their wrists, indicating they had already spent some time in the carnival area.
Skyler exclaimed that her favorite ride was Zero Gravity, where riders are strapped into the wall while standing on a circular mechanism that spins and raises to a greater than 45-degree angle and gives them the experience of zero gravity.
Also attending the festival was Elizamae Dowd Jr. and her husband, Kurtis. Elizamae noticed some vendors they hadn’t seen in a few years made a return appearance at Rabbit Fest. Coming to the festival is something she said she has done since moving to the area in 1999.
“This is pretty much the one family event that everybody can go to in Copperas Cove,” she said. “It’s one of the major events.”
The Dowd children, Tali and Daimeon, were excited to go to the carnival rides after enjoying the food. Talia was most excitd to go on the Ferris wheel.
The Dowds spoke of the unique food options.
“It’s had some unique food,” Elizamae said Saturday. “Like (Kurtis) got to try shark, which we never had. And this is like really good quesadilla.”
Rabbit Fest happens annually on the third weekend in May at the Copperas Cove City Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.