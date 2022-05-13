An annual event is set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau is hosting the annual Rabbit Fest from Thursday through May 22 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
At the event, festival-goers can expect to see more than 100 food and market vendors, live entertainment, activities and a carnival run by Crabtree Amusements.
Vendors set up will include Riley Tomblin, owner of Inspired by Riley, and Za’Corey Banks of How the Cookie Crumbles. Tomblin and Banks won first and second place, respectively, at the inaugural Oscar’s Market in April to secure their free vendor spot at the Rabbit Fest.
Tomblin and Banks will be among the total of around 150 vendors, according to Silvia Spires, president and CEO of the Copperas Cove Chamber.
Spires said there has been so much interest in vendor spots that the Chamber has had to turn away around 20 potential vendors every day.
“We don’t want there to be so much competition for the vendors,” Spires said Wednesday. “We want it to be successful for them as well.”
She said the Chamber also did not want festival visitors to be overwhelmed with repetitive offerings.
Several acts will perform on Fester’s Stage, including Michael Carubelli, Micha Bell, Tyler Lane and Ed Leonard.
For more information go to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
New to Rabbit Fest this year will be a Selfie World, where people can pay $5 for 30 minutes of taking selfies in front of multiple backdrops in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
A parade will also entertain the crowd beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade goes from the Copperas Cove High School cafeteria parking lot on West Avenue D to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
The hours of Rabbit Fest are:
- May 19: 4 to 11 p.m.
- May 20: 5 p.m. to midnight.
- May 21: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- May 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Entrance to the Rabbit Fest will be $5 per carload, $15 for a weekend pass or $1 per person for a walk-in. Therre will be an additional walk-in gate off of Fairbanks Street.
Wristbands for the carnival can be purchased in advance at www.crabtreeamuesments.net. All-you-can-ride wristbands cost $30 on May 19 and $35 Friday through Sunday.
Other Rabbit Fest events include:
- Parade, 10 a.m. May 21
- Fireworks, 9:20 p.m. May 21
