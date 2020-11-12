LAMPASAS — Crowds gathered early at the HEB parking lot on Key Avenue in Lampasas last Friday to celebrate opening day of the 2020 season and take home a made-to-order barbecue lunch.
Deer season kicked off last weekend across Texas and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce officials welcomed hundreds of hunters to town with the city’s 10th annual Hunters Welcome barbecue lunch.
Deer hunting is big business in Texas, with annual hunting-related expenses reported to be close to $2 billion, including more than $800 million for such things as food and lodging, transportation and other trip expenses. Part of that money winds up in Lampasas, and area business owners are glad to see it.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, this year promises to be an above-average season for white-tailed hunting, with September rains helping to create plenty of quality food sources for deer.
That is music to the ears for hunters like Bruce Timmons, a 66-year Lampasas resident who comes to the Hunters Welcome ever year.
“We own some property out in the northeast corner of the county,” Timmons said. “The deer are healthy, and everything looks great. I enjoy getting out in nature as much as I do anything. We eat a lot of deer meat, but it’s also part of the management program for our land, and all of us just enjoy it.”
Melissa Unger, executive director of the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce, was busy helping a team of volunteers putting together to-go orders, while a long line of hungry hunters forked over $8 each for a Texas-sized barbecue sandwich with all the fixings, chips, cookie, and a drink.
“It is so busy,” Unger said. “We had so many pre-orders, and we were just advertising the heck out of it.
“We’re super excited. People started lining up at 9 a.m., and as you can tell, they’re still lined up all the way around the parking lot, and we’re moving as fast as we can. Last year, we only gave out about 400 (lunches) because we ran out. This year, we planned for 500. Things are going great.”
George Alderson, a Kempner resident for more than 40 years, said he no longer gets out and hunts, but he stopped by to pick up some lunch and support a good cause.
“I just come into town to get a haircut, pick up some food and head back home,” the 85-year-old said. “This is my first time to stop and get some food here. I think it’s great. It’s been several years since I killed a deer. I lease out now and let somebody else do the hunting.”
Unger, meanwhile, said she does not have detailed information on hunting season’s economic impact locally, but area merchants are always glad to see the camouflaged visitors coming to town.
“We see a lot of hunters and their families coming in to do some shopping and dining and those types of things … the wineries are a huge draw for us, as well,” she said. “It’s an exciting time of year, and this event is a great way to get everyone into the hunting spirit.”
