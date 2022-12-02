The tree is lit and Santa Claus is in town, meaning Christmas is near.
Mayor Dan Yancey accompanied Santa Thursday to light the tree in Copperas Cove City Park toward the beginning of the annual holiday market, Krist Kindl Markt.
Krist Kindl Markt began Thursday and continues throughout the weekend.
This year marks the 28th annual Krist Kindl Markt.
The annual Christmas market is sponsored by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. It takes place in the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B and features free parking.
Market vendors, food vendors and different activities have lined the walkways and grassy areas of the park by the baseball/softball fields and the pond.
Market vendors are selling things such as candles, jams, hand-made gifts or other trinkets.
Krist Kindl Markt goes from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The annual Christmas market used to be held in downtown Copperas Cove, but all festivities have been moved to the park and civic center, including German bingo, which happens inside the Civic Center on Sunday.
A parade is also scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. The route will be entirely along Avenue D from the cafeteria parking lot of the Copperas Cove High School to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
According to Nancy Nelson, interim president of the Cove chamber, there is no carnival at this year’s market due to the vendor backing out at the last minute.
