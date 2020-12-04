The Krist Kindl parade, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, has been canceled, the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau said in a news release Monday.
The cancellation is due to a lack of participation, the Cove Chamber said.
“We needed to reach a minimum of 25-30 entries to host a viable parade event and unfortunately, we are too far from achieving that minimum,” said Alicia Menard, president/CEO of the chamber.
Festivities from the 26th annual Krist Kindl Markt bazaar will continue, however.
The bazaar is located at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
Hours for the bazaar are 5 to 10 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The sixth annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant is also scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Cadence Church, 815 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, Copperas Cove.
More than 50 participants have entered the contest. Admission to watch the pageant is $5.
