The Polar Bear Plunge will be held in-person at 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at the South Park Pool, 2602 Dennis Street. Participants for the free event must be 10 years of age or older.
Spots are limited, and those wishing to participate must register at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/copperascovepkrec/Activity_Search/3443.
Participants will receive an email once registered, containing the waiver which must be completed and returned prior to the plunge.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face mask requirements will be adhered to prior to and following the plunge.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department also invites the public to participate in the virtual 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge. This event will be held virtually and may be completed anytime between Jan. 23-31.
Participants must register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/5KRuntothePolarBearPlunge.
The route is three laps around the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B. A map of the route can be viewed at the city’s Facebook page.
Once finished, participants will post their individual results on the same website. Those who place in their respective age groups will be notified after the race is complete for their medal pick-up.
The cost of the 5K is $15. This event is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.