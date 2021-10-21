Dogs will make a splash in City Park Pool, wind their way through the obstacle course, and strut their stuff in the costume contest at the seventh annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza on Oct. 30. Miss Five Hills Karina Dominguez is a certified veterinary assistant and is hosting this year’s event that benefits the City of Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility.
“Ninety percent of shelters are under supplied and are running at maximum capacity causing supply shortages,” Dominguez said. “They are always in need of donations such as food, blankets for comfort, soap for cleanliness, and so much more. All donations are welcome and appreciated. By donating supplies, you are giving animals another chance at life just like we would offer for any person.”
The Puppy Pawlooza is free to the public but event-goers are asked to bring an item for the shelter such as pet food, kitty litter, Dawn dish-washing liquid, white vinegar for laundering, and more. Used items such as pet accessories including collars, leashes, and crates may also be donated. Cash donations are also accepted.
Copperas Cove Animal Control Supervisor Tamara Hall will have animals available for adoption at the event.
“The donations received as part of entry into the event will greatly benefit the shelter, providing food, treats and toys that will sustain the shelter throughout the coming months,” Hall said. “With the generosity of the community, those who adopt from the shelter are able to take home a bag of food and toys, knowing they can take more time at home with their new pet, helping it to adjust, instead of having to rush right out for supplies and having to leave the pet at home sometimes unattended. The financial contributions will purchase vaccines used as preventative measures to help reduce the risk of contracting certain diseases known to cats and dogs.”
The event will offer a 1-mile fun walk, costume contest, howling contest, obstacle course, pool swim, animal adoptions, live music from the Scotty Ray Band and drinks from Raising Cane’s, Starbucks and H-E-B. All dogs who complete the obstacle course will receive a Halloween bandana. Pizza gift certificates courtesy of Domino’s are given for the individual and the group that bring in the highest dollar value of supplies.
Since 2015, the Puppy Pawlooza has collected more than $50,000 in cash and supplies for the city animal shelter.
