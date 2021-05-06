After getting final authorization in March to hold the annual Rabbit Fest, the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau has been working diligently to book entertainment, activities and vendors.
The event will formally kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the opening ceremonies.
All festivities will take place at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B.
“It’s actually amazing. We are so excited that people are looking forward to getting out and seeing the community, seeing each other,” said Ross Oliver, interim chamber president, of being able to hold the event again. “We did hear that Bluebonnet Fest (in Burnet) had the largest showing they’ve had in a long time, and we are expecting the same thing.”
Weekend passes for the event that runs through Sunday are $5 for a carload, or $1 per person for individuals.
On Thursday, admission is free for all military, civil service, teachers and students.
Rabbits will only be seen in the petting zoo, Oliver said.
Normally, there is a rabbit show during the festivities, but Oliver said that due to the late announcement of the resumption of Rabbit Fest, the rabbit show will not happen this year.
Oliver said the Chamber has had confirmation from 80 arts and crafts vendors along with 27 food vendors to set up in the park.
There will also be a carnival.
Carnival passes cost $25 on Thursday and $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Other events throughout the weekend will be a mechanical bull, pony rides and GellyBall.
Saturday-only events include a dominos tournament at 9 a.m., the parade at 10 a.m. and bingo at 2 p.m.
The parade will run the length of Avenue D from the cafeteria parking lot of the Copperas Cove High School to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Sunday-only events include a bunny hop race at 1 p.m., a pet parade at 2 p.m. and a rabbit relay at 3 p.m.
Shows on Fester Stage include Michael Carubelli at 8 p.m. Friday and Curtis Grimes at 8 p.m. Saturday.
There will also be two fireworks shows — 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Operating hours for Rabbit Fest will be from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.