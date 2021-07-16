As August approaches, it means the beginning of the new school year is nigh.
It also means the Copperas Cove ISD’s annual “stuff the bus” event is fast approaching.
This year’s event will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Walmart, 2720 E. Business Highway 190.
The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. They will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8.
All school supplies will be distributed to the district’s homeless or at-risk population through Communities in Schools.
Aug. 6-8 is tax-free weekend, and supplies can be dropped off in the district’s blue bus.
