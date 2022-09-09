The scholarship applications are now open for the Negrete Firefighter Foundation. Future firefighters wanting to apply are asked to submit video applications stating why they want to serve as a firefighter. Submit video applications to: negretefirefighterfoundation@gmail.com
The videos are to be no longer in length than 5 minutes.
Deadline for application submission is Oct. 1.
The Negrete foundation will select finalists on Oct. 2 for a final interview.
Finalists will receive a phone call to set up a formal interview. A decision will be made on Oct. 5.
Applicants not selected will receive an email on Oct. 2.
The foundation has been named in honor of Jose Negrete, a Copperas Cove firefighter who died of cancer in July 2020.
