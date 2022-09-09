Jose Negrete.jpg

Jose Negrete

The scholarship applications are now open for the Negrete Firefighter Foundation. Future firefighters wanting to apply are asked to submit video applications stating why they want to serve as a firefighter. Submit video applications to: negretefirefighterfoundation@gmail.com

The videos are to be no longer in length than 5 minutes.

