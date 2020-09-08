Two spots are open on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee. Residents are open to apply for a position on the committee.
“The purpose of the City Council Appointed Advisory Body is to evaluate the animal shelter located within the City limits for compliance with State statutes,” according to a news release sent by city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The vacancies will be advertised through Oct. 3, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 13.
Those selected to fill the vacancies will be officially appointed by the Copperas Cove City Council.
Applications can be picked up in person at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or can be accessed online at www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.”
For further information please contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
