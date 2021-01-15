Copperas Cove residents can begin applying for a spot on the newly created Zoning Ordinance Review Committee. The seven-member committee will consist of three locally recognized members of the business community, the city said in a news release Wednesday.
Applicants should have experience in urban planning, land development, engineering, architecture, real estate, construction, economic development, or local government.
The board will also consist of one staff member appointed by the city manager, one city council member and two representatives of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Members of the committee will review Chapter 20 of the city’s code of ordinances and make recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission for editing the regulations governing land use, zoning, and other matters related thereto.
Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or on the city website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.”
Applications must be submitted to city secretary Lisa Wilson by 5 p.m. Feb. 22.
