With early voting over and the polls set to open at 7 a.m. Saturday, the architect for the proposed new Coryell County Jail explained why building a brand new facility would be the most beneficial option for the county.
What is at stake is whether to allow the county to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $30.9 million for the construction of the jail.
If the measure passes, it is still up to the county’s court of commissioners to act on it.
Jeff Heffelfinger, president of Southwest Architects, based out of Cresson, said when his company was hired by the county, he was hired to design a new facility.
That was about a year and a half ago.
While doing site evaluations of potential sites, Heffelfinger said he immediately ruled out expansion of the current facility.
Citing a needs assessment done by the state, Heffelfinger said the county was told it needed a jail facility that would hold at least 240 beds. The current proposed jail would have 250 beds.
“The (current) jail was built for 92 beds and possibly a few extra beds added later, but the entire infrastructure of the facility is not designed to be 250-bed facility,” Heffelfinger said.
He added that someone had suggested turning the facility, currently located at 510 E. Leon St. in Gatesville, into a split-level facility.
The problem with that, Heffelfinger explained, is that it would take double the current staff and would force county officials to vacate offices and all prisoners to be shipped to other counties for the duration of renovation.
“That means we got to ship the 90 prisoners they’re currently holding for about 14 months, (and) move the sheriff out,” Heffelfinger said. “And the cost of shipping those inmates is another $2 or $3 million for 14 months.”
Currently, the county sends about half of its total inmates to other counties due to a lack of bed space in the current jail, which remains at or over-capacity.
County Sheriff Scott Williams has said throughout the course of attempting to get a new jail facility that it is needed, because the jail has more inmates than it does beds.
A little over a week ago, Williams told the Herald that the county had been notified that the jail was out of compliance with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
If the issue of overcrowding is not solved in a reasonable amount of time, which Williams did not specify how long that is, the county risks having the jail shut down.
The proposed new jail would be a 79,289-square-foot facility on 30 acres of county-owned land next to the Woodman State Jail of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on City Road in Gatesville.
“The infrastructure is there, because the prison system built it and we got permission from the prison system to attach to it,” Heffelfinger said. “The city water (and) sewer is all right there available on land they own, and they don’t have to spend any money on it.”
Cost
If the measure is passed, and the county proceeds, it will come at a cost to taxpayers in the county.
With an anticipated bond rate of around 2.11%, county officials said it could initially increase the county’s tax rate by 6.7 cents per $100 valuation to pay for just the debt.
That number would likely fluctuate as the tax base fluctuates, officials said during town halls in Gatesville and Copperas Cove.
A property owner with a home valued at $50,000 could initially see an increase in property taxes of around $33.50 over the course of the year. A property owner with a home valued at $200,000 could initially see an increase in property taxes of $201 throughout the course of the year, county officials explained during the town halls.
Voting locations
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Voters can cast a ballot at any of the following locations:
Copperas Cove Civic Center — 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Cove Early Voting Center — 508B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
Eastside Baptist Church — 1202 ML King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Elementary — 2537 E. Main St., Gatesville
Evant City Hall — 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center — 159 CR 334, Flat
Oglesby Community Center — 118 Main St., Oglesby
Gatesville Annex — 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.