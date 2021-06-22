KEMPNER — Kempner resident Malyssa Allen and husband, Joe, recently moved to Central Texas from Leander and decided to try and meet some new neighbors at last week’s second annual Kempner Fest.
“We wanted to get involved in our new community, meet some other people and see what the community has to offer,” Allen said, as she and Joe enjoyed a snow cone break with son, Erik, 9, and daughter, Fionna, 6.
“It’s really fun. There’s a lot for the kids to do, and we’re excited about having some barbecue later,” she added.
City officials were calling this year’s festival a big and growing success, with the number of vendors increasing from six last year to 23. Snow cones and barbecue were among the food offerings, along with raffles, live music, a dunk tank, a Texas Revolution re-enactment group, games and activities for kids, and more.
“We are doing great this year,” said Hayleigh Talasek, Kempner city secretary and associate judge. “Everything is coming together, and I think we’re going to have a good turnout. Last year was the first Kempner Fest, and we have more than doubled in size over last year. We have more than tripled our number of vendors, so we’re really excited.”
Rebecca Thiele and husband, Jamie, who live in Lampasas County, brought daughter, Ella, for a little early morning fun in the sun.
“We wanted to support local, so we decided to come out for the day,” Thiele said, smiling as dad pushed his little girl in a swing. “It’s cool enough still, so we wanted to get Ella outside and maybe meet some locals. Living out in the country like we do, you’re a little secluded, and it’s not as easy to meet people. It’s really cute. We love it.”
