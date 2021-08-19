Last Saturday, around a dozen area residents showed up at the Copperas Cove Public Library to play a few fantasy or role-playing games such as “Dungeons and Dragons” and a game that is more recent that involves a character that is modeled after “G.I. Joe.”
Copperas Cove Public Library has been hosting Gaming Day at the library for about four years. It is a chance for local residents who have a passion for playing games that require strategy, thought, and execution.
Kevin Marsh is the director of the Copperas Cove Public Library.
“About four years ago, I talked with some people who were active with the library, and so we put together gaming day, we posted flyers, and people showed up,” Marsh said of the origin of the event.
One area resident, Colin Darby, said he came out to gaming day because he likes storytelling.
After the 12 people were separated into two groups of six, they all worked together to come up with a story for the day and what role each character would play during their mission or adventure.
Elizabeth Darby also came to the gaming day.
“The reason I like gaming so much is that I like creating and setting up worlds,” she said.
Sean Darby is a senior at Lampasas High School.
“I enjoy gaming, but I don’t get to do it often,” he said. “It is a nice diversion once in a while.”
Gaming day happens at the library every few months.
