Local kids and families celebrated summer with an annual event at Camp Triumph last Saturday. Gerald Lee, a longtime Copperas Cove resident organized the second annual Summer Slam.
Lee, who had spent nearly two decades in prison, organized the event last year to give youth something fun and positive to do during the summer. The event is intended to help them from not wanting to turn to doing things that get them in trouble.
Gaynor Lewis brought her family, including several of her grandchildren, came out to the Summer Slam.
“It is wonderful for us to be able to come out here together as a family,” Lewis said. “I am glad we can do events like this now even the coronavirus pandemic has not completely ended.”
The event was a fun filled event for kids and their families. There were free haircuts given by Jonathan Grey and Allen Thomas, go-karts, slide and swimming pool, water fountains, gym was open, food trucks and more.
Area resident Shalisa Bowser brought her two daughters, Skylie and Stella, to the event.
“This is a fun and great event and the girls are having a good time,” Bowser said.
Lee said it was easier to plan the second Summer Slam because he had help from some of his friends.
“It is great that I have friends who believe in my events, ideas and vision,” Lee said. “I want to make this event happen every year so that kids and teens can have something fun and positive to do during the summer.”
Michael Cosby helped with the summer slam and is a friend of Gerald Lee. He and Lee spent about 15 years together in the same prison, which was one of the units at the prison in Gatesville.
Cosby has been out of prison for a little less than two years and also wanted to do something to give back to the community in a positive way.
“I believe that there is more to it than what people see in their own minds, I have done the streets and what I have not done is lead a productive life,” Cosby said. “My wife and I have a non-profit called “Pure” Power, Unity, Respect, and Equality, Our mission is to find and youth and helps teach them new things, mentoring, guiding them and helping them do positive things.”
Another friend who helped Lee was Nakia Dowdy, founder of the Grow and Glow Foundation that administers to the youth development program.
“We do tutoring, mentoring, counseling. I am a certified life coach, and I am also the owner of Integral Solutions Coaching service which I do a lot of coaching which deals with trauma, abuse, childhood development, and different avenues that deal with the family,” Dowdy said. “This event is awesome because the community as a whole being involved with out youth making sure that they are making better decisions, and that they are growing and developing in areas that they are lacking.”
