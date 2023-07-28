Area residents are already commenting on an online public survey posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT offificials are asking for public input of planned Interstate 14 expansion projects.
TxDOT’s online survey includes an interactive map where people can comment on areas of what will be Interstate 14 and offer input.
One of those areas in particular is the Highway 190 bypass that goes from Interstate 14 to Lampasas. The stretch from Interstate 14 to Farm-to-Market 2657 is slated to be expanded from two to four lanes and is expected to be let for bids in 2026.
“Better markings on the roadway, along with signs at the entrance to I-14 to accelerate into traffic,” one resident said, placing a marker on the map. “The entire “loop” needs to be widen and 4 laned and should have been done at the beginning. Additional street lights closer to Copperas Cove is needed to light up the very dark part of the road before the Big Valley bridge. Also fix the pot holes before new construction is begun!”
Another area resident did not feel that stretch of road should’ve been only two lanes to begin with.
“The US190 Bypass is a one lane per direction road, that needs to be widened and should have been like that from the beginning,” the other resident said. “There are major issues during peak hours due to high traffic. Copperas Cove has multiple new housing developments in progress, as well as Kempner. Too many people and not enough roads that lead out of the west to the east (Killeen, Belton...). This would probably increase economic development and invite more businesses to the area.”
Fred Welch, the director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, said he is anticipating work to begin on the expansion.
“We can’t wait for the Highway 190 bypass work to get started to redesignate that stretch of road to IH-14,” Welch told the Herald in June. “It seems small if you live in the city, but it is actually quite significant to decision makers from outside of our area looking in to see what we have to offer their businesses.”
That stretch of highway runs adjacent to The Narrows Business and Technology Park, where Welch hopes for future development to take place.
TxDOT can glean useful information from the surveys.
“This survey is part of TxDOT’s commitment to involve the public in planning and project implementation. The survey results can potentially impact the project planning process to ensure the traveling public benefits from projects that would be constructed to interstate standards along the I-14 system of roadways,” said Jake Smith, spokesman for the Waco District of TxDOT. “However, the US 190 widening project you are referring to is TxDOT Waco District’s “1b” project which is funded and close to finalized design. The survey would apply to future projects beyond the widening of US 190 from the county line to west of Clarke Road.”
Right now, I-14 only exists between Copperas Cove and Belton, a stretch of about 25 miles. However, there has been a plan in the works for years that aims to expand the highway from West Texas to the East Coast.
Nicknamed “Forts to Ports,” the interstate was officially designated in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in 2021.
On Jan. 26, 2017, the Texas Transportation Commission announced that U.S. Highway 190 from Copperas Cove to Belton had received the first official designation as Interstate 14.
When completed, Interstate 14 will run 1,300 miles from Midland-Odessa to Augusta, Georgia, linking several military installations, and could take decades for a full build out.
I-14 will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways in each of the states, according to a report the San Angelo Standard-Times.
The I-14 proposed path goes through San Angelo, home to Goodfellow Air Force Base. It also links other military installations, including Fort Cavazos, Fort Johnson, Louisiana (formerly Fort Polk); Maxwell Air Force, Alabama; Fort Gordon, Georgia (soon to be Fort Eisenhower); and others.
The interstate would provide for more efficient freight movement and would provide additional roadway capacity between Interstates 10 and 20.
In addition, I-14 could become a natural disaster evacuation route and a high-elevation alternative to Interstate 10.
