With Breast Cancer Awareness Month in full swing, dozens of individuals from the Copperas Cove community painted HomeBase pink last weekend.
HomeBase played host to the 5th annual Pink Out Block Party last Saturday. The annual event is held every year in October and it is put on by Pink Warrior Angels a nonprofit organization that provides support for those who are battling cancer.
Pink Warrior Angels provides individuals who are battling cancer and their families with emotional and financial support as well as providing resources to help them go through their fight.
The Pink Warrior Angels mission reads: “We build community. We comfort. We encourage and empower. We help. We care. No cancer warrior should ever feel alone. We are here to help.”
Julie Moser founded Pink Warrior Angels in 2015 after completing breast cancer treatments.
“We have a lot of support for this event, and we had wonderful local businesses donate raffle prizes, which include the Flag of Valor,” Moser said of the event.
Pink Warrior Angels recently held another fundraiser Sept. 24, organizing the Pink Warrior Dash 5K in a collaboration event with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
Breast cancer survivors were among the dozens of attendees last weekend, including Amber Gorman, who was diagnosed in December 2019.
“I had a double mastectomy in February of 2020,” she said. “I continued with chemo and radiation, and I finished all of that in October of 2020.”
In September 2021, another lump was found.
“Although it was a reoccurrence, it was treated differently,” Gorman said.
Gorman, the mother of two teenagers said she hopes the cancer does not return.
Among the volunteers at the event were Copperas Cove High School students who were part of HOSA, led by teacher Jeni Carbone.
“It is great to be here supporting Pink Warrior Angels, and our HOSA students love the opportunity to help organizations especially this one,” Carbone said.
HOSA stands for Health Occupations Students of America. The mission of HOSA is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience.
“It is very personal to be involved with this organization because my father passed away from cancer in 2006. As an advisor to HOSA it is rewarding for me because we can give our students those opportunities where they can get out into the community and get those hours as well as help others.”
Support for the event did not come exclusively from cancer survivors and/or future health care workers, however.
“This is a great event and we are happy to support the cause. We are having a good time building fall wreaths,” said Claudia Emery, who came to the event with her husband, Dalton, and their two daughters.
