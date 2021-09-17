Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful held a new fundraiser for its scholarship program last Sunday at Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove. Seventeen residents came out to support the cause.
The area residents that attended the event paid a $25 fee. Included with that cost, the painters were provided canvasses, paint brushes, paint and other supplies. The event drew in a total of $445 dollars.
The money that was raised will go to KCCB’s scholarships, which will go to Copperas Cove ISD students.
The theme for the event was to paint something patriotic, which went with the timing of the event and that was one day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the people of New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the hijacking and subsequent crash of United Airlines Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Most of the participants painted military members with beautiful backdrops like sunsets.
Others, such as Leticia Doherty, painted something personal.
“I made a painting of a police officer because I am married to one,” she said.
Doherty came with her mother-in-law Kathy Doherty because the two thought it would be fun, and they wanted to try painting.
Linda Lapierre is a member of the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Board who also loves to paint and help others learn painting. According to Lapierre she says,
“This a new fundraiser for KCCB that we are trying and all of the money will to scholarships,” Lapierre said. “We also wanted to created an event that is socially distant and outdoors where people can be comfortable.”
