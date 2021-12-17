For those who were at the Copperas Cove Civic Center last Saturday, it might have been tempting to hum, whistle or sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Santa Claus in fact did come to town for the third annual Breakfast with Santa event, put on by the Youth Advisory Council.
Among the dozens of people who showed up to chow down on sausage and pancakes was Copperas Cove resident Elizabeth Chase brought her 10-year-old son Brayden.
Brayden had one thing on his mind: trains.
Without hesitation, he knew exactly what he was going to ask Santa for.
“More electric train stuff,” he said, adding that he currently has around 100 pieces for his railroading hobby.
Brayden’s mother said it was the first time she had brought her son. Her first reaction was that it was a good event.
“I love how they’ve decorated; it’s really kind of cool. And the breakfast is very good,” she said. “And we can’t wait to go up and see Santa. It’s pretty cool — the decorations and stuff they’ve got. I’m going to get some good pictures hopefully.”
Following the Breakfast with Santa event, the YAC set up for the Adaptive Cookies with Santa event, specifically for members of the community with mental or physical disabilities.
“We realized that there are kids in the community that respond to different in loud places. They’re still kids, they still need a place enjoy themselves during the holidays (so) we made another one for them,” said Olivia Martin, chairman of the YAC.
The senior high school student said she has been involved with the YAC for three years. She explained why the Breakfast with Santa event is so big for the city.
“We have two big events, and this one is the biggest,” Martin said. “It’s a good opportunity for kids in the community to come out and see Santa and spend time with their family doing arts and crafts. It also gives the parents a break for an hour or two.”
The annual event even drew people from outside of Copperas Cove to get a chance to ask Santa for something.
“I want to ask Santa for a new toy,” said 6-year-old Lily Crisp from Killeen.
What kind of a toy?
“It’s a secret. I can’t tell you. I can only tell Santa.”
When it was time for her and her brother, Austin, to go up and see Santa, she gave him her letter and went in for a big hug before telling him the secret that only he was allowed to know.
Austin Crisp asked Santa for Vector, a robot created by Digital Dream Labs.
“Vector isn’t strong enough to carry you to bed at night. However, Vector can time your dinner, take photos, relay the weather, and react to your touch,” according to the Digital Dream Labs website.
Their parents Charlene and James surprised them by driving from Killeen and bringing them to see Santa in Copperas Cove.
Originally, the Crisps were looking to go to a pancake breakfast at the USO at Fort Hood, but it was sold out. Charlene said she found the Breakfast With Santa event on social media and thought it would be a good idea.
“We wanted to surprise the kids,” Charlene Crisp said. “So we brought them out. They didn’t know where we were coming. We just showed up and they saw Santa.”
The event also drew Harker Heights resident Shakeel McGee, who brought his 2-year-old and 5-year-old children — both of whom were visibly excited as they chowed down on their pancakes and sausage.
“It’s about kids enjoying themselves and living their life — making good memories,” McGee said. “A memory lasts forever.”
