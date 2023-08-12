Anticipation was high for last weekend’s inaugural Operation Stand Down Central Texas Vet-Fest, but so were the midday temperatures at Copperas Cove’s City Park and the withering heat wave apparently kept the crowd attending the event smaller than organizers expected.
“The event had a great vendor and entertainment turnout,” said Copperas Cove City Council member Joann Courtland, OSDCT director and co-founder, “But due to the high heat, the foot traffic was very low. The overwhelming feedback was that this was a very needed local event to celebrate veterans (and) OSDCT will plan for next year to do it again, but we will look at a different time of year.”
There were 41 vendors lined up Saturday morning in covered booths under the shade of oak trees near the park entrance, offering merchandise and information about veterans’ services, along with seven food trucks and a variety of live entertainment performances.
One local vet arriving early at the park was 22-year U.S. Army veteran Larry Marshall, born in Beaumont, Texas, raised nearby in Orange, and now a Cove resident. Marshall was among the first to arrive and said he was impressed.
“I’m just enjoying life,” Marshall said. “I don’t do a whole lot anymore, and I thought I’d just come out and enjoy the day. This is great.”
David Haslach Sr., a 20-year retired sergeant first class from Cove, agreed.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for vets to find out what’s out there for them,” he said.
Dranston Newcomer served four years in the military, but spent his time in an Air Force uniform, rather than Army green.
“I could read and write,” he said, smiling. “Inside joke.
“I saw on Facebook they were having this today. A couple of friends of mine are somewhat involved, so I thought I’d stop by and see what it’s about. So far, I like it. This is the first one, and I bet it will get bigger.”
Operation Stand Down is a national program brought to Cove nine years ago by Courtland, a military veteran who learned about it when she was living in Alabama. The name derives from the military term “stand down,” which refers to a rest and recovery time needed by combat soldiers during time of war. According to the website, https://www.osdct.org:
“Homeless veterans and veterans in need in this country are not unlike soldiers in combat, living in the frequently hostile streets and surviving by their wits. Life on the street is both dangerous and debilitating. Every day, these veterans must continue to “do battle.” Adversaries of the homeless include lack of shelter, unemployment, physical and emotional disabilities, legal difficulties, substance use, and hopelessness. These adversaries create a self-destructive cycle leading to complete withdrawal from mainstream American society.”
Along with the usual arts and crafts type items, a number of Vet-Fest vendors represented various veteran organizations, including Lori Spencer, a veterans outreach specialist at the Killeen Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights, and Lucy Anastasia, president of the Copperas Cove VFW auxiliary. Spencer was providing information about free mental health counseling services for veterans, active duty, National Guard, and Reserve.
Anastasia said she was letting the vets know about membership opportunities for both the local VFW chapter and her 198-member auxiliary group.
“This event is fabulous for the veterans,” she said. “We are here to offer membership for the VFW and for the auxiliary. We’re here to let the public know that we offer free therapy the third Wednesday of every month. We have information about the VFW and the veterans. Everything that we do is free.
“It’s a life lesson for veterans. We continue to take care of them, whether they are in hospitals or at home. We are here to help them and better their lives.”
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey was at City Park bright and early to watch the festival get underway. Yancey said he liked what he saw.
“This is obviously a big thing for Copperas Cove and for the central Texas region,” he said. “It’s great that Operation Stand Down Central Texas is here to help veterans and organize this event. I just hope that it is every bit a success as they are hoping for.”
OSDCT has another event scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The 10th annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage is to offer all homeless a free hot meal, haircut, medical screenings, new clothes and shoes, and access to other resources. Volunteers are needed.
