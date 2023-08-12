Anticipation was high for last weekend’s inaugural Operation Stand Down Central Texas Vet-Fest, but so were the midday temperatures at Copperas Cove’s City Park and the withering heat wave apparently kept the crowd attending the event smaller than organizers expected.

“The event had a great vendor and entertainment turnout,” said Copperas Cove City Council member Joann Courtland, OSDCT director and co-founder, “But due to the high heat, the foot traffic was very low. The overwhelming feedback was that this was a very needed local event to celebrate veterans (and) OSDCT will plan for next year to do it again, but we will look at a different time of year.”

