Cosima Bardowell said the idea for her entry in the first-ever Cen-Tex Homeschool Science Fair at Copperas Cove Public Library stemmed from an issue she has been concerned about for a long time.
“I’ve always wanted to do something to save the trees,” the 11-year-old said, showing off her “Save the Trees” project, which took third place in her age group. “I just kind of thought of something I could do to save the trees.
“Trees are made into paper, paper towels and toilet paper, so if we dial down the use of trees for making paper, then maybe people will stop cutting down the trees. If people stop cutting down the trees, it will also save animals that are in danger.”
More than a dozen youngsters participated in last Saturday’s fair, which was the brainchild of Stacy Marston, director of Cen-Tex Homeschool Event Planning, a fledgling nonprofit group comprised of homeschool moms. The science fair was the first of what she hopes will become a series of similar events for area homeschool kids.
“I just wanted to create some extra stuff for homeschool kids to do that they don’t get outside of (public) school,” Marston said. “I think it’s going great. I’m excited. There’s going to be more events to come in the future.”
Top prize winners for the event included:
5 to 7 years old: Ava McDaniel, 1st; Elizabeth Hallam, 2nd; Aaron Roman, 3rd.
8 to 10 years old: Aaliyah Roman, 1st; Summer Cortez, 2nd; Kristyn Torres Smith, 3rd.
11 years old and up: Isabel Ramos, 1st; Isaiah Lake, 2nd; Cosima Bardowell, 3rd.
Marston’s 11-year-old son is one of nearly four million children reported to be homeschooled across the U.S. According to National Center for Education Statistics, 3.3% of K-12 kids are now taught at home.
Another of the prize-winning entries was Aaliyah Roman’s “Save the Orangutans.” Studies have shown that 100 years ago, there were believed to be more than 230,000 orangutans in existence. Now, the Bornean species is estimated at 104,700, and the Sumatran variety is estimated at 7,500. Another species, the Tapanuli, has around 800, making it the most endangered of all the great apes, which include the bonobo (also known as the pygmy chimpanzee), gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees, and humans.
“Orangutans are critically endangered,” said Aayilah, who counts math and science as her favorite school subjects. “I did this project because I wanted to save my favorite animal from being extinct in the wild. They’re my favorite because I like to climb; they like to climb. I have red hair; they have red hair.”
