An Army major, who was one of the first female graduates of the Army’s Ranger School, said it was surreal to return to her alma mater as she prepared to speak to the entire student body last week at the high school gym.
“It’s kind of surreal to come back here and to share that with the very population that could have been sitting right here listening to someone like me and being inspired by someone like me to pursue hard things and things I never thought I ever dreamed I could do before,” said Maj. Shaye Haver prior to speaking to freshmen and sophomores lsst week.
Haver, who graduated from Copperas Cove High in 2008, was part of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, and in her senior year, she was the cadet Bulldog Battalion commander, according to retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera, who is in his 23rd year with the school and was Haver’s instructor.
Since then, her life has taken her to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, to the cockpit of an AH-64 Apache helicopter, to Ranger School, to be an infantry officer and now, to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — better known as The Old Guard.
“What’s important to highlight is not too long ago, I was sitting right here ... as a high school student just like you,” Haver said to a group of nearly 1,000 freshmen and sophomores in the 10 a.m. assembly. “And I was sitting there thinking about things like what I wanted to eat later or what I was going to be wearing tomorrow to the military ball — things like that.”
She told the students that along her path, she found that there were things in life that she was timid about or shy about, and the discipline, responsibility and leadership she learned in the Army helped her overcome it.
“What you may seriously be thinking about right now is a data point,” she said Thursday. “It is a point along your life, and there’s so much growth, there’s so much opportunity.
“You may not know today what it is that you’re going to become tomorrow, but you got to try and do things that are a little uncomfortable in order to get there.”
At the time, the Army realized that women could contribute in ways leadership hadn’t explored to that point and opened up Ranger School to women to participate. In the first class, 200 women were interested, 19 were selected to attend and only two graduated, including Haver.
“I think that for me, if I wouldn’t have pushed myself the way that — I did not even know at the time because there was no one that looked like me, no woman had done what I had done before,” she said. “If I hadn’t had to do something that was making me push beyond just a little bit past to the next thing that I wouldn’t have been able to do better.”
Prior to speaking to the students, Haver reflected on what the school and community meant to her growing up.
“Copperas Cove is right in the backyard of Fort Hood,” Haver said. “I think that it would be easy to forget in other places, but not here, that there is a community of service here that family members ... are touched by the impact that Fort Hood has.
“I think it’s important to remember, going to high school here was the first time that I got to stabilize for four years in one place, as I was a military brat, and I got to lean and grow and be exposed to so many different things in this environment that shaped my mental toughness, that shaped my interests and desires and also to serve and follow my dad’s footsteps.”
