An Army major, who was one of the first female graduates of the Army’s Ranger School, said it was surreal to return to her alma mater as she prepared to speak to the entire student body last week at the high school gym.

“It’s kind of surreal to come back here and to share that with the very population that could have been sitting right here listening to someone like me and being inspired by someone like me to pursue hard things and things I never thought I ever dreamed I could do before,” said Maj. Shaye Haver prior to speaking to freshmen and sophomores lsst week.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

