What began on Veterans Day a year ago, continues as one man is on a mission to ride his horse more than 1,000 miles in the state to advocate to end veteran homelessness.
After getting out of the Army, Jeremy Robinson, a six-year veteran, started thinking of how he could make a difference in helping homeless veterans.
He decided to make that difference by taking his 6-year-old horse Trooper for a ride, not just around a farm or within the town of Montgomery — where Robinson, wife Kim and his son live — but to go 1,000 miles for homeless veterans.
Robinson is passionate because he believes that society can do more to help the heroes who for years served and defended the country in the armed forces.
Jeremy Robinson founded Ride for Rally Point, an organization whose mission is “to end veteran homelessness” in the state of Texas by providing shelter for veterans alongside therapies, substance abuse treatments, and skills training.” The mission statement can be found on the Ride for Rally Point home page, www.rp1texas.org.
Robinson started his 1,000-mile journey with Trooper and his family last November from the Sam Houston statue in Huntsville. He and his family rode and traveled 500 miles through Texas.
On April 8, the Robinson family again hit the road to complete their mission of 1,000 miles for homeless veterans. This time they departed from the town of Maypearl, located about 39 miles southwest of downtown Dallas.
They made their way into Central Texas by the middle of May and stopped in Waco, then rode into Temple and then into Killeen.
“We got a chance to meet with people from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9192 in Killeen, and they were awesome,” Robinson said. “We were met there with a welcome party. They have a wooden property fence around the post and allowed us to pull our truck and trailer in there, and we were able to give Trooper a big yard around the VFW to run around in. We had a great evening and got to talk to some post members about our mission.”
The mission continued as the Robinson family made their way into Copperas Cove. There, they were greeted by the founder and director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless veterans. She met with the Robinson family at Operation Stand Down’s new building off Carpenter Street in Copperas Cove.
After their visit in Cove, they headed to Kempner and then into Lampasas. According to Robinson, the 1,000-mile ride for homeless veterans will end in Austin sometime between June 10 and June 15.
There, he is planning on making a speech near or on the steps of the Texas State Capitol. He wants to talk about his mission and hopes that people will come together to hear his message of hope and the importance of helping to end veteran homelessness.
Robinson’s mission fits in line with that of Operation Stand Down Central Texas.
“Well, our mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to help homeless veterans and their families, and to me I can’t think of a better partnership than to allow the Robinson family to come and stay on their journey,” said Joann Courtland, founder of the organization. “We wanted to make sure that they had a nice place to stay and help them in their mission because it aligns with ours. I could not be happier that we were able to assist them.”
It has been a long but good road.
Robinson said, “This journey has been great; we have met some great people who have helped us along the way and who have talked with us and have become better aware that there are many homeless veterans that need our help. We were also able to share with them there are other issues facing our veterans, which include but not limited to homelessness, suicide, mental health and substance abuse issues.”
