Dozens of children cheered and shouted out ideas of things the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove could use its new money on Wednesday afternoon.
“One of the key components of Boys and Girls clubs is we really focus on having youth voice,” said Tiana Quick, the chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas. “Obviously that comes with guidance and making sure that they’re making smart choices, but this is their club; this is their home. We want them to love it, to appreciate it and take care of it.”
Kyle Skinner, manager of the Ashley Outlet in Copperas Cove, presented a check of $3,000 — a portion of its opening-day proceeds from Nov. 6 — to the local club Wednesday afternoon.
For Skinner, whose parents own the Ashley stores in the area, said the partnership between the store and Boys and Girls Club is one that dates back a while and is one that has special meaning to him.
“I was there as a kid in Killeen — a long time ago — and my dad served as president of the region for about two or three years or so,” Skinner said. “So it’s been a long-standing relationship in the family, and we’re proud of that.”
Donating to organizations is something near and dear to the Skinners in their career with the nationwide furniture brand that has 2,000 locations across the country.
The local store has also donated to local food banks, but the Boys and Girls Club seemed to be the right selection, Skinner said.
“When we got into Cove, we wanted to kind of reach out to someone that we were familiar with, and that obviously they’re new here, and we wanted to help them out a little bit,” he said.
Earlier this year, the club was gifted with transfer of ownership of two buildings at 206 Laura St. The buildings used to operate as a child care facility and Texas Charity Bingo.
It is the first permanent facility for the Copperas Cove club in its 27-year existence.
The club opened the first of the two buildings on June 2, and the second one in the end of September.
The same donor had gifted land adjacent to its current facility about two years ago. Originally, the club had pegged it as the future location.
Now, with ownership of the two buildings and the land, the club plans to build a teen center and a playground.
The $3,000 donation from Ashley will help the club solidify its permanent footing, Quick explained.
“We’ve never been able to really invest a lot of money in furnishings and IT equipment — computers, iPads — a playground,” she said. “Now, we’re able to start building that out.”
Quick said the club is grateful for the donation.
“It’s through partnerships and people like the Skinners who care deeply about our kids and making sure that they have a safe space where they can grow and learn, so we appreciate all of that,” she said.
Skinner said watching the kids and the club grow is great.
“Because it’s great to see kids have an outlet where they can express themselves and have a place that’s safe for them to be able to do certain things like this, so it just makes sense for us to be able to have that opportunity,” Skinner said.
