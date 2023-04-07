John Clark

Over the holidays, I intentionally set aside my mindful (healthy) eating habits and ate like a … well, like a pig.

For Friendsgiving and football on TV, there was a huge spread of turkey, ham, and all the trimmings you can imagine, which I loaded up on and I think had seconds – extra gravy, please. Then, there was this incredible cake someone brought that just screamed my name relentlessly until I gave in and cut a big ol’ slice.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.