Over the holidays, I intentionally set aside my mindful (healthy) eating habits and ate like a … well, like a pig.
For Friendsgiving and football on TV, there was a huge spread of turkey, ham, and all the trimmings you can imagine, which I loaded up on and I think had seconds – extra gravy, please. Then, there was this incredible cake someone brought that just screamed my name relentlessly until I gave in and cut a big ol’ slice.
When Christmas rolled around, we went back to the scene of the Turkey Day massacre and this time, dinner was a long table filled with homemade Mexican food. Fresh tamales, different kinds of enchiladas, some kind of Mexican stew, flour tortillas, beans, rice, on and on and on. There was a sopapilla casserole for dessert, and somebody made this brownie cheesecake thing that was disgustingly delicious.
I expected to put on a few pounds during this eating frenzy that went on for a couple months, and by the time the middle of January rolled around, sure enough, the scales had indeed creeped up a few notches and stayed there. Problem was, the number kept going up and up, until I was laying an additional 15 pounds on ol’ Mr. Gravity.
Those 32-waist jeans that were falling off without a belt were now nice and snug. Too dang snug.
Like I said, I knew it was going to happen, but what I did not think about was how hard it was going to be to take that extra tonnage back off.
Here it is the beginning of April, and I finally managed to shed five of those extra pounds. I know I’m not the only one to experience the frustration of exercising, eating fairly healthy, drinking more water, all the stuff everyone recommends, and seeing nothing happen when you step on the scales.
The thing about it is, especially at my advanced age, it takes time.
It just plain takes time.
A Facebook friend I have never met in person posted the other day about losing 50 pounds. I asked how he did it. He said, “I put down the fork.”
In other words, he stopped eating so much.
Move more and eat less is a slogan I have used plenty of times before.
Easier said than done, I know.
Here is one way you can try and consume fewer calories in a day, which is the key to losing weight.
One pound of bodyweight equals 3,500 calories. Basically, if you consume 3,500 more calories than your body can use, voila! you gain a pound. On the other hand, if you eat/drink 3,500 calories less than your body requires for normal, daily activity, you lose a pound.
A good, healthy weight loss is one to two pounds a week, so to drop a pound or two a week requires cutting back on at least 500 calories a day (500 calories a day X 7 days a week = 3,500 calories).
You can count your calories, keeping a food log or food journal and writing down everything you shove in your mouth each day. I have done that in the past and it works really well. There are phone apps you can use for this that makes it easier and less time-consuming than it sounds.
Another method is cutting meal portions. A friend of mine who is in great shape for an old dude says he eats anything he wants, but when he gets full, he stops eating, instead of finishing everything on his plate.
Another tip is when the ol’ stomach starts grumbling and you start thinking about raiding the refrigerator or snack drawer, stop and think about it. Are you really hungry? Or are you maybe just bored and wanting to eat for something to do?
Or – and this is a big one – are you actually thirsty?
Lots of people walk around in various states of dehydration every day, and often mistake hunger for thirst.
Here are two tips for dealing with this:
First, drink a glass or bottle of water and wait 20-30 minutes. If you are still hungry, go ahead and eat. Try and make it something healthy, of course.
Tip no. 2: when hunger strikes, close your eyes and imagine a plate of grilled chicken breast, rice, and steamed broccoli. A good, healthy meal. Think, would I be excited to dig into that right now? If the answer is yes, then you just might really be hungry. If the answer is, no, I’d rather have some ice cream and cake, then maybe you are not so “hungry” after all.
