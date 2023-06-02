Good health and living a long, happy life are probably at the top of the list for most people.
Some, in fact, might say that those two things go hand-in-hand.
Other desires, hopes, dreams also come into play when talking about what is most important: safety, security, love, acceptance, meaningful work, leaving a legacy. But a good argument can be made that being healthy is — or should be — numero uno.
According to www.healthline.com, there are 13 habits linked to enjoying a good, long life. Here are some of those, in no particular order:
Stay physically active. Getting 150 minutes of exercise each week is one standard recommendation, but some studies have shown that as little as 15 minutes of exercise per day can help improve health and add several years to your life.
No smoking. Cigarettes are strongly linked to various chronic diseases and early death. Experts say it is never too late to quit, even after years and years of smoking. One study showed that people who quit smoking by the age of 35 could prolong their lives by as much as eight years. Quitting smoking in your 60s could add nearly four years.
Watch alcohol consumption. Heavy use is associated with liver, heart, and pancreatic diseases, as well as an increased risk of early death. Moderate use can be a good thing, with one study showing that drinking wine can be beneficial to health and actually protect against heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders. Moderation is the key.
Avoid overeating. Some studies have shown that reducing overall calorie consumption can prolong the life span by reducing excess bodyweight and belly fat.
Eat more plant-based foods. Get plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and beans into your regular diet. The average American diet includes way too much salt, sugar, and fat. Studies show that three-quarters of people in the U.S. do not even come close to eating the recommended five to nine servings of fruit and vegetables each day. A plant-rich diet has been shown to reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, depression, and other maladies.
Reduce stress. Chronic stress can cause any number of issues, including headaches, upset stomach, high blood pressure, lack of quality sleep, emotional problems, depression, panic attacks, and all sorts of health-threatening effects. Some ways to reduce stress include: taking a walk, reading a book, getting out in nature, massage, practicing a new (or old) hobby, yoga, deep breathing, meditation, spending time with friends and family.
Enough of that serious stuff, though.
According to Good Housekeeping magazine, a survey of centenarians (people who live to be 100 years old) revealed the following secrets to long life:
Bacon. One woman from Illinois who lived to be 109 suggested that eating bacon and potatoes every day contributed to her longevity.
Beer. Good genes and a beer a day helped keep the grim reaper away from a 105-year-old South Carolina woman.
Chocolate. Two pieces of dark chocolate per day and lots of naps reportedly helped an Indiana woman reach great-great-grandmother status.
M&Ms. A 104-year-old Maryland gal claimed her diet of bacon, eggs, ice cream, and peanut butter M&Ms are the key to long life.
Staying single. A woman from Scotland who reached 109 said her secret to a long life was staying away from men, calling the male species “more trouble than they’re worth.”
Badda-boom.
Make good choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.