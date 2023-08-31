So, how long you gonna live?
Answer:
Who knows, right?
Actually, there is a simple test out there to help determine whether you are going to live to a fairly ripe ol’ age or whether you are going to ...
Make an early exit?
OK, never mind about that.
Let’s face it, even though a lot of us — most of us? — run around in denial about the fact that one of these days, Father Time is gonna come knockin’ at the door, it happens to everyone. No getting around this unpleasant reality.
It’s definitely going to happen, so the idea is not to try and live forever, but to have the best quality of life possible as the years go by.
That means eating healthy and getting regular exercise.
If you’re already eating right and getting exercise 4-5 days a week, bravo. Good for you. If not, well, time to get busy, eh?
Before we get started, here’s one way to tell how in shape or out of shape you are:
The simple sitting test, it’s called.
Can you from a standing position, sit down on the floor and get back up again without using your hands?
Using only leg strength and balance.
A study was conducted with 2,002 volunteers ranging in age from 51 to 80. They scored 5 points if they could sit down without touching their hands, arms, knees, or legs to the floor. Standing back up unassisted earned another 5 points.
One point was deducted for each body part that touched the floor getting up or down. If someone touched a knee to the floor, that was minus one point. If they used a hand and a knee, minus two, and so on. The study followed these adults for six years, and results showed people with a score below 8 had a death rate two to five times higher over the six-year period.
So how about it?
How would you do on the simple sitting test?
If your score is low, don’t fret. That just means it’s time to get to work, building that lower-body strength.
Some good old-fashioned bodyweight squats are a good start. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands on hips or extended out in front of you, keep your back straight and head up, and bend your knees to lower your body as far as is comfortable, then back up. See if you can do 10 of those. Work your way up to three sets of 10.
Another way to improve this move is simply to practice getting up off the floor.
Have something within arm’s reach you can use for support and balance, and work on getting up and down with as little assistance as possible. Keep practicing and your lower-body strength will improve.
If you need to, start with sitting in a chair and practice standing up and sitting down without using your hands. Focus on maintaining good posture and using the muscles in your legs to push the floor away.
So that’s it — the simple sitting test.
You can do it.
Or can you ...
