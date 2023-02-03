OK, when I talked a while back about excuses people use for not getting enough — or any — exercise, I mentioned how a chance reunion with an old childhood family friend helped get me back on track.
This was around five years ago, and as I talked about before — at that time, I was not a happy camper.
Not only was I a good 50 pounds overweight, out of shape, more than a little depressed, and not really caring enough to do much of anything about it, there was another big issue.
My 60th birthday.
Oh, yay.
Now, along with being overweight, out of shape, depressed, and not really caring enough to do much of anything about it, I was also officially OLD.
Happy dang birthday.
So there I was one evening, parked at my usual spot on one end of the couch, scrolling through my phone, drowning my sorrows like always with a few cold ones, when I came across a post from a guy named Bubba Sparks. I remembered the name from way back when down in my hometown Houston, Texas, when the Sparks kids and the Clark kids all played football, baseball, and softball at Oaks Dad’s Club, which is still around in the Oak Forest area on the northwest side of town, and went to the same schools.
I didn’t know Bubba back then because he was (is) four years older than I am, which is an eternity when you’re a kid. But I was friends with his younger brother, Bill, and little sister, Vicki, and our parents were friends.
Even though I never hung out with Bubba — or even had a conversation with him that I remember — he was one of those older guys that everyone knew and looked up to. And how do you forget a name like that?
So when I saw this Facebook post come across my feed, it caught my attention. He was talking about winning a world championship in New Zealand in something called Masters pole vaulting. I found out later that Masters athletics is an actual division in USA Track and Field, and it is for athletes 35 and older, who compete in five-year age brackets. When I read some of Bubba’s posts, I thought back to my glory days in junior high school track and thought, ‘Hey, maybe I can join this old folks’ track club.’
I had run hurdles and the 220-relay back in the day, so maybe I could run the 100-yard dash (now the 100 meters) or something like that. Might be fun.
Then, I thought about pole vaulting, even though I had never picked up a pole vault pole in my life. I remembered looking across the track at practice and seeing the older kids doing pole vault — Bubba had to have been one of ‘em — but I never ventured over there.
So I sent Bubba a friend request and we chatted a little, and I asked him, ‘Am I crazy to think about pole vaulting at my age, and in my condition?’
He said, ‘Absolutely not.’
At that time, Bubba was living in California, so he asked me which part of Texas I lived in, and he got me connected with a guy named Brian Elmore down in the Austin area. Brian used to be the women’s pole vault coach at the University of Texas, and now coaches junior high and high school kids. The story is getting a little long for this newspaper column, so suffice it to say, all that led to me becoming an old guy pole vaulter, going to competitions all over the country, winning medals, and even qualifying three times now for the National Senior Games, including this summer in Pittsburgh.
It took a while and was quite painful sometimes — I must have pulled or torn nearly every muscle there is from the waist down at one time or another — but I finally got myself in shape, lost a bunch of weight, and started to feel a lot better, both mentally and physically.
People told me what I was doing was inspiring, and that inspired me to want to let other people know – especially older people — that it is never too late. Not only is it never too late to get in shape; it is never too late to do pretty much anything you want to do.
A friend of mine who lives up north of here just broke another world record in pole vault, and this guy is either 84 or 85 years old, I think it is. At the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, I watched a 96- or 97-year-old woman from Alabama set a world record in the 200-meter run.
A woman named Bertha Wood had her first book, “Fresh Air and Fun: The Story of a Blackpool Holiday Camp” published on her 100th birthday. She began writing the book at age 90. John Glenn became the oldest person to travel in space at 77, and South African Mohr Keet became the oldest bungee jumper ever when he dropped 708 feet from a bridge in the Western Cape at 96 years young.
It’s never too late.
