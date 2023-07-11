Regular physical activity — also known as exercise — is not only good for the body but also important for maintaining a healthy brain.
According to a 2019 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that involved nearly 200,000 people age 60 and older, maintaining a healthy lifestyle was associated with a lower risk of dementia, even among those with a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive disorders.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the number of cases of dementia among people 65 and older is expected to reach nearly 14 million by the year 2060. Some of the known risk factors for developing this often heartbreaking condition include family history, race/ethnicity, poor heart health, traumatic brain injury.
Losing the car keys now and then, forgetting names of acquaintances, or struggling to find the right word and then remembering it later are not normally signs that something is amiss. Such things as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, using unusual words for familiar objects, and forgetting the name of a close family member or friend could be signs of something serious.
The good news is that dementia is not a normal part of the aging process, experts say, and there are steps that can be taken to try and prevent such cognitive decline.
An eight-year study of nearly 200,000 people 60 and older found that healthy lifestyle habits were associated with a lower risk of developing dementia, regardless of any genetic risk.
Another study showed that people with multiple healthy lifestyle behaviors — non-smoking, regular physical activity, low to moderate alcohol consumption, staying active, a balanced and low-fat diet — were 60% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.
Aside from getting regular exercise, which has been shown to alter brain chemistry and improve nerve cell connections, other recommended ways at https://www.everydayhealth.com to help maintain a healthy brain include:
Memory tests: Make a list of things – groceries or to-do items, for example – and memorize it. After an hour or so, see how many things on the list you can recall.
Learn to play a musical instrument: Music is a complex skill and studying notes and songs and chord shapes and music theory is good for an aging brain.
Do math in your head: Put down that calculator, computer, pen, pencil, and paper, and figure it out. Increase the difficulty level of this exercise by walking at the same time.
Learn to cook: Consider taking a class. Cooking uses the senses of smell, touch, sight, and taste, which all involve different parts of the brain. Also, planning a meal, solving problems that come up during the process, making a grocery list, organizing and multi-tasking helps sharpen cognitive (thinking) skills.
Study a foreign language: Hearing and listening to a new language stimulates the brain, and being bilingual has been associated with a lower risk of dementia.
Draw a map from memory: After returning from visiting a new place, try and draw a map of the area. Repeat this each time you go somewhere new. A study that focused on London taxi drivers found that drivers who successfully memorized the complex city map showed permanent changes in brain structure and better cognitive function.
Challenge your taste buds: Try to identify individual ingredients in meals you eat, including subtle herbs and spices.
Refine hand-eye coordination: Find a new hobby that uses fine motor skills, including such things as racquet sports, Tai Chi, knitting, drawing, painting, or playing video games.
Take up a new sport: A review published in Frontiers in Psychology in December 2019 noted that boosting balance, strength, and aerobic capacity (the body’s ability to use oxygen for energy) can help protect an aging brain. Some suggestions are yoga, golf, tennis, and swimming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.