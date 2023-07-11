John Clark

Regular physical activity — also known as exercise — is not only good for the body but also important for maintaining a healthy brain.

According to a 2019 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that involved nearly 200,000 people age 60 and older, maintaining a healthy lifestyle was associated with a lower risk of dementia, even among those with a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive disorders.

