Should women lift weights to get in shape?
The short answer is heck yes!
In spite of common fears like the idea that pumping some iron — tossing around barbells and dumbbells — will make females all bulky or hurt their joints, or that cardio and yoga are better exercises for females is just not true.
What is true is that lifting weights two or three times a week will help anyone — male or female — reach their fitness goals more quickly. In fact, strength training can be a much better way to shape up than spending hours on the treadmill or jogging or long-distance walking or doing the downward dog pose.
Here are some of the benefits derived from weight training:
Improved fat loss: when compared to cardiovascular exercise, resistance training (lifting weights) wins the calorie-burning contest. How? Why? Well, lifting weights increases the amount of lean muscle, which boosts the ol’ metabolism, even after the workout is finished. As strength and lean muscle mass increase, the body starts to burn calories more efficiently. One rule of thumb, so to speak, is this — sitting burns fewer calories than standing; standing burns fewer calories than walking, and walking burns fewer calories than strength training.
Body composition: when a person is trying to lose weight, they most always are in fact trying to lose fat. Cardio burns fat, of course, but without strength training, muscle tissue can also be lost. One pound of fat is about the size of a small grapefruit, compared to one pound of muscle, which is roughly the size of a tangerine. In other words, fat takes up a lot more room on the body than muscle. This is why many experts recommend measuring progress from an exercise program with a tape measure instead of climbing on the scales. When a person is losing fat and gaining muscle, their body shape can change substantially while actual weight loss is not so dramatic.
Improved sleep and stress reduction: studies show that resistance and other high-intensity training reduces stress levels and has a positive effect on quality of sleep, an important factor in weight loss and overall good health.
Increased heart health and bone health: working out with weights can reduce heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure and excess abdominal fat, and also improve bone strength to help reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis.
Most guidelines for weight training suggest two to three sessions a week, lasting anywhere from a half-hour to an hour. Recovery time is important, allowing the body to recuperate and rebuild. Joining a gym can be intimidating for some folks who are not quite sure what to do and how to do it, and one way to get off to a good start with any weight-training program is to seek professional help — hire a trainer. Hiring a personal trainer is not the cheapest thing in the world, but it does not have to be forever, and having someone customize a workout plan and teach you how to do things correctly can make all the difference in getting optimum results.
Basically, a three-days-a-week strength training program could look something like this:
Monday — chest and shoulders.
Tuesday — cardio.
Wednesday — back and arms.
Thursday — cardio.
Friday — legs and core.
Start out with light weights and do three sets of 8-10 repetitions each set. The last one or two reps in each set should be difficult, but doable. Add weight as you progress. One way to maximize results and get more bang for your buck in the gym is to treat each workout like a circuit routine. That means little to no rest between sets and keep moving from exercise to exercise without taking a break.
For example, on chest and shoulders day, you might do the following:
Barbell bench press, dumbbell incline bench press, dumbbell flyes, push-ups or knee push-ups, dumbbell shoulder press, front lateral raise, side lateral raise, rear lateral raise. Three sets of each, 8-10 reps, little to no rest between sets, all the way through. That should take somewhere around 30-40 minutes to complete.
Let’s go!
