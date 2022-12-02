There are plenty of reasons (excuses?) people give for not getting enough regular exercise:
Not enough time.
Lack of motivation.
Not sure what to do.
Nothing seems to work.
Too old, out of shape, embarrassed to go to a gym.
Look, I get it. I understand. Been there; done that. A few years ago, I was way out of shape, 50 pounds overweight, depressed, not feeling good about myself at all. Then, my 60th birthday hit and … wham! Not only was I overweight, out of shape, depressed, and not feeling very good about myself, but I was OLD to boot.
There was no birthday celebration that year, believe me. All those candles on the cake might have set off fire alarms, anyway.
It took some sort of divine intervention that reunited me with a childhood friend who became an Olympic-caliber athlete to get me back on track, but that’s a story for another time. Suffice it to say I found a way to get myself off the couch, back in shape, and feeling good about life again.
And that is my message now — it’s never too late.
Look, the simple truth is that everyone is busy these days. Another simple fact is that a vast majority (70%) of American adults are overweight or even obese. A-N-D a majority of chronic diseases are related to being overweight and so could be prevented.
So how does a person in today’s hectic world find time to exercise?
Well, honestly, you don’t “find” time.
You make time.
It’s that simple.
One of the toughest parts about working out and getting in shape has nothing to do with barbells or dumbbells, push-ups or sit-ups, crunches or planks. Nope, arguably the toughest part about working out is simply showing up. Lacing up those sneakers and getting the ol’ butt in gear whether you feel like it or not.
That is the secret to finding time for exercise.
The problem is, too many people, including me, give in to those little negative voices that say, “I’m too tired,” or “I don’t feel good,” or “I’ll do it tomorrow.” When you give in to those little voices one day, it makes it all too easy to give in again the next day, then the next, and the next. Pretty soon, you haven’t hit a lick in weeks, maybe months.
You just have to push through it.
Most of the time, even when you think you’re too tired or too busy to get your workout in, once you get started and the ol’ blood starts pumping, you’ll forget all about the excuses. And when you finish, I can almost guarantee you’ll be proud of yourself, feeling good, and glad you got it done.
Here are a few ways to motivate yourself when you’re feeling unmotivated:
1) Think about how getting in a good workout makes you feel: remember the last time you didn’t want to exercise (or tackle some other kind of project), but you did it anyway? Felt good, didn’t it? Chances are good, the same thing will happen again.
2) Keep it short: a little bit of a workout is better than nothing. Work with whichever body shows up that day. Sometimes you feel strong; sometimes not so much. My friend told me once that some days 100 pounds feels like 50, and some days 50 pounds feels like 100. It’s true.
3) Set small, challenging, but attainable goals for each workout: walk a little longer or a little faster on the treadmill than the time before, or another five minutes around the block; crank out one more set of bench press or squats at the gym. Do just a little bit more than you did the previous session.
Getting in shape and staying there takes work, plain and simple. It requires time, commitment, and discipline. There’s no magic to it.
If it were easy, everyone would be fit and trim, healthy and happy, right?
You can do it.
John Clark is a longtime central Texas resident, regular contributor to the Cove Herald, and a certified National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer with a specialty in senior fitness and nutrition.
