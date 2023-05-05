Studies show that poor eating habits are the leading cause of death and disease worldwide, and that includes the good ol’ USA.
According to statistics, nearly one in three American adults are considered overweight. Obesity, described as “a chronic condition defined by an excess amount of body fat,” reportedly affects one in four Americans.
Experts say carrying around too much excess weight is a contributing factor to such conditions as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and as many as 13 types of cancer. The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the U.S. was nearly $173 billion in 2019.
Most people know that things like too much fast food, processed foods, and excess sugar consumption are not good for our health, but in today’s fast-paced society, convenience often takes priority over healthiness.
Besides that, eating “healthy” may sound simple – eat more fruits and vegetables, cut down on pre-packaged, processed foods with a list of ingredients as long as your arm, and reduce sugar consumption – but there can be more to it than that. What exactly is a healthy meal? Are some healthy foods better for you than others? What about the different food groups?
Fortunately, it does not take a degree in nutrition to figure things out. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has something called the MyPlate Plan to help identify what and how much to eat from all the different food groups, while staying within your recommended daily calorie amounts.
Basically, a healthy diet features plenty of fruits, fresh (or frozen) vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products, along with a variety of protein foods like seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, legumes (beans and peas), soy products, nuts and seeds.
Other things that can be done to promote better health include:
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of good quality water, tea, coffee, soups, and smoothies. Sometimes, when you feel hungry, your body is actually sending a signal that it needs hydration.
Eat small, frequent meals throughout the day: this helps keep blood sugar levels more consistent, keeps you feeling satisfied, and helps prevent unhealthy snacking and/or binge eating.
Cut out processed foods: these are usually loaded with added sugar, sodium, and all kinds of artificial ingredients. Look at the back of the label sometime.
Snack smart: cut calories by trading fresh fruits for candy and have some yogurt instead of ice cream.
