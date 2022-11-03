Walking is one of the best fundamental, all-around forms of exercise.
Anybody can do it.
Anywhere.
Anytime.
No fancy equipment; no gym membership needed.
According to studies, taking a 10-minute walk every day improves heart health for otherwise sedentary adults. Not only that, bones get stronger, mood improves, sleep quality improves, energy levels increase.
All that from a leisurely stroll around the block?
Of course, the more strenuous your walking, and the longer time and distance you go, the more benefit you will reap. Generally, walking burns around 100 calories per mile. If it takes 15-20 minutes to walk a mile, you can cover two miles in 30-40 minutes and knock off at least a couple hundred calories.
To lose a pound a week, a person needs to burn an extra 500 calories per day, so walking a couple miles each day, or at least four or five times a week, is a great start. If you have one of those fancy watches or a step-counter app on your phone, you can track how much walking you actually do throughout the day. Shoot for a total of 10,000 steps. That equals five miles, or roughly 500 calories.
As always, if you have health issues, talk to your doctor before beginning walking or any other type of exercise program.
By the way, along with cardio exercises like walking, it is also important to do strength training, particularly for more seasoned citizens. Balance, flexibility, and strength are vital to maintaining a strong and independent quality of life as the years go by, but that discussion is for another time.
Back to walking.
If you do belong to a gym or health club, or have access to a treadmill, here is a suggestion for optimizing your treadmill time and getting better results:
Interval training.
Twenty minutes, 30 minutes, an hour on a treadmill is terrific, but too much time walking, walking, walking in one place can frankly get a little boring, and boring exercise too often turns into no exercise.
Here’s what you can do:
Instead of just going at the same pace for 30 minutes, try varying the intensity. Let’s say you’re walking at 3.0 mph, which is a little slow pace for me, but just an example. You might be like one of my clients, who walks at around 2.0 or 2.2, and that’s fine, if that is comfortable for you.
Let’s say you start out at a speed of 2.0. Now, there’s also an adjustment for the slope of the treadmill. You can walk flat or you can adjust it to be more like walking uphill. Go ahead and crank that grade up to 1.0. That helps provide a little more resistance. Now, go about four or five minutes like that to get warmed up, then raise that slope to 1.5 and also increase the speed a notch or two.
Go like that for 30 seconds or a minute and then pull it back down to 1.0 and 2.0. A minute later, go back up, this time to 2.0 and 3.0. Rinse and repeat for 25-26 minutes, then go for three or four minutes at your original pace to cool down.
If you’re not getting at least a little winded, you’re probably not challenging yourself enough. You want to get a little out of breath. Not so much that you can’t carry on a conversation, but you should be huffing and puffing a little bit.
By the way, you can do the same thing with intervals if you’re walking outside. Walk at a comfortable pace for a few minutes, then speed up a little until you start getting winded, slow down again, speed back up, slow back down.
Walking has so many benefits.
Try it.
You’ll like it.
John Clark is a Herald Correspondent and a certified National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer with a specialty in senior fitness and nutrition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.