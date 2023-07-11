The Austin Mad Science show returned to the Copperas Cove Public Library last Thursday, much to the delight and wonderment of the youngsters present for one of the three shows. Kids and their families came to the show that had them entertained while they learned about different aspects of science.
The themes for the show at the library were fire and ice.
During the show, Mad Scientist Andrea Cook demonstrated some experiments with the help of many kid volunteers. These demonstrations entertained the audience by thrilling them with making paper disappear with fire.
She also created bubbles and put them in the volunteer’s hands and on their heads.
Cook also demonstrated how giant beach balls and ping-pong balls could float in mid-air.
“Our shows cater to pre-K to 12 years old,” Cook said between shows. “We cover all of the sciences and we are partner with NASA.
“During a majority of our shows, it is hands on so that hopefully these kids can develop a love for science at an early age. We like to use as many volunteers during our shows as possible, and we always get excitement from the kids and their families during our shows.”
Children chosen to help with the experiments were excited, with some exclaiming that they love science.
The highlight of the show, however, was the use of dry ice to create different effects such as fog, and turning liquid in a bottle into a rainbow of colors.
Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. It can be used for temporary refrigeration. Dry ice changes from its solid form to its gaseous form at -109.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Proper protection is needed when handling dry ice or you can get frostbite, according to Wikipedia.
The Mad Science Show of Austin is known as a leading provider of scientific enrichment. Their shows provide hands-on experiences for kids who attend shows at public libraries, schools, summer camps, birthday parties, workshops and special events. Their goal with every show is to educate and entertain.
Local kids Evelyn who is in the fourth grade, and her brother Henry was chosen as volunteers for one of the experiments during the Mad Science Show. Evelyn says, “it was fun helping with the experiments, and I love science.”
The Copperas Cove Public Library has two more summer reading shows left for this summer.
Thursday, July 13 “Joe McDermott Children’s musician” — Show times at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 20 “Tiny Tails to You” educational hands on animal show” — Show times at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The seats for the July 13 shows will be available for reservation starting at 9 a.m. on July 12, and for the July 20 shows, seats will be available starting at 9 a.m. on July 19.
