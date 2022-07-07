Last Thursday’s show at the Copperas Cove Public Library introduced the local community to some the world’s most interesting cold-blooded animals: reptiles. Michael Foux, founder of the Austin Reptile Show, made the presentation and brought some of the reptiles that he has shown before and introduced attendees to some new friends.
Foux, and his wife Christina, started the Austin Reptile Show to educate children and others about reptiles on things like how they live, what they eat, and how humans can interact with them safely. Foux said he has been fascinated with reptiles since the third grade. He said his favorite is a boa constrictor that was introduced to him while he was in class.
“We are really happy with the turnout we had for these shows, and we were glad to be able to introduce the children and their families to some new our new friends as well as ones we have had for a long time,” Foux said. “We are busy with shows and we love coming to the Cove Library.”
The Fouxes bring live reptiles to different locations and present information in an exciting, engaging way, and they also discuss reptile traits, natural history, adaptations, conservation and reptiles’ role in the environment.
The Austin Reptile presents shows to libraries, schools, scout groups, youth groups, parties and other events.
During the show local residents got to meet Titus, a tortoise that has been with the Fouxes for 22 years, along with a boa constrictor, several other snakes and a few types of lizards and geckos. Kids were pretty happy seeing all of the slimy friends.
The library has put on three shows during the Summer Reading Program thus far. It has made quite the impression on Melissa Bussell and her children, Margo and Jalen. The Bussells have seen all of the programs.
“We really like this library and we plan to go to the other shows that are scheduled for July,” Bussell said.
Area resident Danielle Rodriguez brought her four kids to the reptile show and said, “We loved it; the kids had fun.”
Anyone interested in setting up a show can do so by going to their website www.austinreptileshows.com or email them at info@austinreptileshows.com and check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/AustinReptileShows.
