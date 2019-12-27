COPPERAS COVE — When a single father in Belton asked for Christmas cards for his 33-year old son who has severe nonverbal autism, Copperas Cove students grabbed their paper and art supplies to grant this Christmas wish.

When House Creek Elementary third grade teacher Julian Harris learned that Marty Mendoza said his son, Marty Mendoza, Jr., lived on a fixed income and were not able to afford Christmas, he turned this opportunity for acts of kindness into math and English lessons.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.