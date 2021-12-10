Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.