Copperas Cove residents can now enroll in auto-payment services for utility payments, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release.
Customers can enroll at www.copperascovetx.watersmart.com.
Debit or credit card auto-payments will incur a 2.8% processing fee, the release said.
Auto-payment functions should be active within 24 to 48 hours after enrollment, and payments will be drafted on the customer’s due date.
For more information, go to http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/uati.
Those with questions can contact the Copperas Cove Utilities Administration at 254-547-8718 or utilities@copperascovetx.gov.
