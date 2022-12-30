As I was scrolling through social media Tuesday morning, I had a brief moment of gratitude.
I came across an article from KVUE, an ABC affiliate in Austin, about thousands of passengers stranded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to mass flight cancellations on one airline in particular: Southwest Airlines.
I felt gratitude because my wife, son and I had just flown Southwest Airlines — in and out of Austin — around two weeks ago.
We flew back to Iowa to support my younger brother who was graduating with his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University.
What struck me as I read the article is how we flew just in the nick of time.
According to reports, Southwest Airlines canceled 2,900 flights nationwide Monday and another 2,500 for the subsequent two days, citing the historic weather system that impacted travel across the country and scheduling changes it had to make.
However, other major carriers did not cancel nearly the amount of flights as Southwest.
According to The New York Times, the cancellations mark the airline’s “biggest operational meltdown in its five-decade history.”
The story from KVUE focused on a gentleman trying to get to Florida to see family, but after accepting a $200 voucher from the airline and a trip back to El Paso, he will be stuck in the airport for the next few days since the flight to El Paso is not until Friday — unless he finds another way home.
Stories like this were not unique to Austin, and they make me grateful that my family and I did not have any issues getting to Des Moines or back to Austin.
I cannot imagine spending days stranded in an airport with no good prospect of getting to where I need to go. I imagine in the end we probably would rent a car and just drive to where we are going. That said, there is only a small window of time for that to be an option, since many people would probably have the same idea.
There is also another interesting wrinkle in that, factoring in stops for gas and other breaks, the trip from Iowa to Texas — or vice versa — can take between 15 to 16 hours.
Having flown a lot in my life — and a lot during the holidays — I am thankful I have not had any drastic alterations to my travel arrangements — that I can think of.
Sure, I’ve had the occasional lost bag that had to be delivered, or there was that one trip to California when the rental car my family booked wasn’t ready and we had to go back to the airport a few hours later to get it, but other than that, I cannot think of any drastic alterations to flight plans.
I say that as I cross my fingers and knock on wood that it never happens.
I feel for people in those situations.
Being stranded in an airport with nowhere to go is likely to be a helpless feeling. There have been other situations in which I have felt helpless, so I can empathize with those in that scenario.
I’m also — admittedly — not the most pleasant person to be around in the airport — just ask my wife. And I’m not a huge fan of large crowds. As an introvert by nature, I know my skin would crawl being stuck with people for that long.
This year’s mass cancellations are not the only flub the airline has had in the past year.
Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said the airline failed to fix problems that caused a similar meltdown in October 2021. He stated that the airline is unable to match pilots with planes.
The dire situations are likely to prompt investigations, with the Transportation Department vowing to look into the cancellations and the Senate Commerce Committee promising an investigation.
As days go by, the airline industry seems to be as turbulent as the skies the planes fly in. I’m thankful to seemingly fly at the right time and hope my good fortune continues when I book flights.
