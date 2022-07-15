Picture this... You’re at work, typing away at the keys and doing some research. All of a sudden, you feel that familiar tingle in your nose and you brace yourself for the forceful convulsive expulsion of air from your nose.
Normally, the natural occurrence is nothing to write home about and something you don’t give much attention. That is unless you are ailing from something such as back pain.
Something as simple as a sneeze can cause back spasms — and it has to me mildly before. It can also exacerbate any lingering back pain and send it into futher discomfort.
Luckily for me, my sneezes this week have been uneventful, but I was dealing with some pretty excruciating back pain. I have had back issues since around 2013 when my lower back had a severe spasm out of nowhere as I ran during physical training with the Army. Since then, I have seen a chiropractor on a relatively regular basis. For the past several years, I have been in a “maintenance” phase, meaning I go once a month to get adjusted.
Every now and then, however, I will do something that will flare up my pain and have me walking and looking like the letter “Z.” Well, that happened Monday.
While cleaning reorganizing our garage, I went to pick up our son’s bike that he is too big for now. OK, before you ask, no, I was not lifting with my legs. I know the proper way of picking things up, but that would’ve involved the massive inconvenience of moving the box in front of the bike. Don’t tell my wife.
So I lifted up the bike and as soon as I straightened out my torso, I felt very quick, sudden sharp pain pierce through my lower back like someone was jamming a knife in my back. A little dramatic? Maybe. Honestly the pain was sudden and didn’t last long.
But I knew the damage had been done.
By the time night rolled around, I was already walking like the aforementioned letter “Z” and in a lot of pain. Luckily, I was already scheduled to see my chiropractor on Wednesday. I moved that up a day and went Tuesday morning.
As soon as I got adjusted, things felt better, but that is because I was still mobile for a while. Once I got to work and sat down at my desk for a while, muscles refroze, although the work the chiropractor did was still doing its thing.
Along with trusting the work the chiropractor did, I also did a lot of praying in the shower while dousing my back in hot water.
The prayer, chiropractor and hot water did the trick. Though I am still a little sore and tight, it is nowhere near the pain I felt Monday and Tuesday.
Don’t take this the wrong way — because no doubt I wish the flare up never happened — but it couldn’t have happened at a better time. It allows me to get better before going on vacation.
By the time you read this, I will be on my way with my family to the Gulf coast side of the state for a getaway.
As I was walking crooked, I kept telling myself that I had to get better because vacations always involve a lot of walking, and this one will be no different. I couldn’t bear a week on vacation walking like a “Z” with my hips and mid back on fire as muscles compensate.
Aside from that, I needed relief and the ability to actually do normal things.
It never ceases to amaze me when I have back pain flare-ups how many seemingly routine tasks become exponentially more difficult to do. For example, on Tuesday, trying to get dressed was very difficult.
I’m thankful that this bout with back pain didn’t last long. Next time I’m moving things around, I’d like to think that I will be more aware of how I am picking things up. I guess time will tell. I don’t plan to pick anything up for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.