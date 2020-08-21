If you cannot read, you cannot complete a job application, a driver’s license form, or home rental agreement. Reading is key to an independent lifestyle, and Copperas Cove ISD teachers are getting back to the basics and studying the science of reading.
In a 2019 study, 5% of students learned to read with little effort; 35% learned to read relatively easily with broad instruction; 40-50% of students learned to read proficiently, requiring code-based explicit, systematic, and sequential instruction. The remaining 10-15% of students, including those who are dyslexic, learned to read through code-based, explicit, systematic, sequential, diagnostic instruction with many repetitions.
Copperas Cove ISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said that reading does not come naturally.
“Speaking is an inherent ability; children learn to speak simply by being surrounded by people who talk to them frequently,” Crawley said. “But, reading is different. It is a complex task and children must be explicitly taught to read. Research has shown that a phonics-based approach is the best way to teach literacy skills to students in kindergarten through second grade.”
CCISD teachers are studying the science of reading where word-level reading and oral language comprehension are relatively independent abilities that, together, result in students not only being able to sound out the words but also understand what they are reading.
Through the phonic method, the student is first taught the sounds of letters and then taught to combine these sounds into words. To become proficient readers, students need to not only notice and analyze the individual sounds in words but also be able to manipulate those sounds easily. Fluency happens when a student is able to automatically recognize words, read in meaningful phrases, use punctuation, and use appropriate expression.
The other half of the equation is comprehension of what is read. Readers need background knowledge to support their reading. Without basic understanding of the topic, it is hard for a reader to fully understand the text even if he can decode all of the words.
In a 2019 study, 35% of fourth graders were proficient in reading, down from 37%in 2017. The proficiency of eighth grade readers also fell from 36% in 2017 down to 34% in 2019.
“CCISD is committed to training teachers to be the literary instruction experts,” Crawley said. “CCISD has already trained school administrators and instructional coaches in the science of reading.
“For the 2020-2021 school year, we implemented ongoing reading academies for our kindergarten and first grade teachers. This consisted of 10 days of intensive training by Texas Education Agency approved cohort leaders and training specialists,” Crawley said.”
All pre-K teachers in CCISD are also being trained in the 2020-2021 school year. CCISD will train second and third grade teachers and any new kindergarten and first grade teachers in the science of reading in the 2021-2022 school year.
“We want to ensure all students get a strong start in reading from the earliest levels,” Crawley said. “Every student deserves a teacher who is an expert in teaching reading and sets them on the path to a successful future.”
