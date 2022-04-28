A sold-out crowd enjoyed a show put on by the Baila Pacifica Dance Entertainment Group, which held its semi-annual Showcase Luau at the Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove last Saturday.
The showcase was a chance for the group to perform new dances they have learned over the past several months. Attendees were treated to performances that included traditional Pacific island music, dance and fire performances.
All of the traditional dance performances from the Pacific Islands delighted the crowd, but the fire dance performances were the main attraction as the members of the dance group flipped, twirled and caught fire out of the air.
Fire twirler Cody Dannis performed his final show with Baila Pacifica in Copperas Cove due to beginning a military career in the Air Force.
“I have been a part of this family for about five to six years. It is tough to leave because of them. They have helped influence the way I see the world and have given me perspective on my goals and how I have acted,” Dannis said. “I would not be the man I am today without them pushing me every inch of the way.”
Angelique Gonzales, a junior at Shoemaker High School, has been with Baila Pacifica for several months.
“My favorite part about being a dancer of this group is that from day one you are a member of this family, and that makes being a member a really nice experience,” she said.
Elisha Tiliaia, who founded the dance group in 2007, said she was happy the event of around 450 attendees sold out.
Among the attendees were Cameron Rodriguez and her daughter, Harper.
“The dancers asked me to go on stage and participate in a dance, I was really nervous but I had a lot of fun doing it,” Tiliaia said. “My daughter used be in this group and will start up again soon.”
Jennifer and Ronald Orallo were also in attendance.
“We have three of our children who are members of the and they just recently joined late last year,” Jennifer Orallo said. “My kids are having a lot of fun.”
Derek, Bela and Cedric Orallo, the three children, each gave a comment about being involved in the show.
Derek said: “My favorite part of dancing is with the fire, I also like the other dances as well.”
Bela added: “I really like dancing. My mom wanted me to join this group and I did not want to, but I am glad that I did.”
Cedric said: “I think that being in this group is very nice, and my favorite part of being a dancer is dancing with fire.”
Darci Ramos, the backstage manager, said the dance group is a family affair also.
“Three of my children are dancers, but my whole family is involved with this organization,” she said. “We have been involved with Baila Pacifica Entertainment for five years.”
The dance group will do another Showcase Luau at the end of this year but no date and time has been set yet. The Baila Pacifica Dance Group has been in existence since 2007.
