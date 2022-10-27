It was a howling good time last weekend as a local event venue hosted its second consecutive Barktoberfest.
After the response from the initial such event in October 2021, Shannon Caylor, co-owner of Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove, said a second one was a must.
“We held the first Barktoberfest last year and it was success so we decided to bring it back,” she said. “It is a chance for people to come together and dress their pets up for Halloween.”
About 20 dogs participated in the costume contest, every participant got a treat and several dogs received some prizes for having the best costumes.
Lori Helene found out about Barktoberfest via the event post that was made on social media platforms.
“I saw this event on Facebook, and I said it sounds like fun,” she said. “So, I am here with my boyfriend Fernando and my daughter and we decided to come out to this event because we never get to dress our dogs up for Halloween.”
Peanut is a 3-year-old chihuahua and wiener dog mix and was dressed up as a hot dog in a bun. Their other dog Casper, a 2-year-old, was dressed up as a red lobster. Both dogs were rescued from local shelters.
The event had Camp Caylor food and beverages as well as live music. It also had several vendors who sold many different items.
One of those vendors, Linda Teimann, is a native of Melbourne, Australia, who has been living in the United States for 20 years. She owns a business aptly named “Bare Natural Aussie.”
At Barktoberfest, Teimann sold jewelry, decorative pillows and other items.
“This event sounded like a good idea to sell for my business,” she said. “We have seven dogs at home so we love dogs and wanted to be part of this event.”
