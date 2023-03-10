KEMPNER — James Braden Charles has been fighting osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that affects mostly children and teenagers, for nearly five years now.
After multiple, grueling rounds of chemotherapy, major surgeries and clinical trials that twice resulted in clean bills of health, the 20-year-old Kempner resident recently suffered another setback when tests showed the cancer had not only returned but had spread to both lungs.
“Actually, I’ve been very fortunate,” James said. “This scan that I had (last month) revealed another nodule, and, yes, it’s terrible. It hopped across to the other lung. But it (the scan) could have lit up like a Christmas tree.”
It was summer 2018 when the cancer was first diagnosed after James went to the doctor with a sore and swollen left knee that got progressively worse. He had a “limb salvage” surgery to remove his patella (kneecap) and half of his femur (thigh bone). That was followed by 10 months of chemo that required hospitalization Monday through Friday for three weeks out of every four.
Doctors then pronounced him NED (no evidence of disease) and all was well until a tumor appeared in his left lung. He had lung surgery and another nine months of Monday-through-Friday chemo treatments that involved two weeks at a time in the hospital, followed by a week at home in between. Again, he was declared NED, and then in December 2020, the cancer came back, this time in the right lung. That meant another surgery, and this time an 11-month trial treatment.
In February this year, another nodule appeared in his right lung, and a follow-up scan also showed a spot on his left lung.
Now, James is at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for another trial treatment that includes an initial month-long stay, home to rest for a couple weeks, then two more thoracotomies (lung surgery), and additional monthly treatments back in Cleveland. In spite of this latest setback, James remains upbeat and, in fact, is considered the most optimistic one in his family. He is realistic about his condition but chooses to focus on getting well one step at a time.
According to his father, Matt: “He said, ‘Look, there’s a little dot in my chest. I’m a perfectly healthy kid.’”
His mother, Randa, added: “Braden’s one of the strongest people we know. He’s just a good human — he always has been. He came in last week and had the conversation with me, ‘If I die ...’ He wanted to make sure I was going to be OK, because he knows he’s going to be OK. He’s like, ‘I’m going to be partying in heaven (and) you guys are the ones I’m going to be worried about.’”
In spite of his ongoing ordeal, James says he feels fine and has throughout. He looks forward to the day when there are no more hospital stays, no more chemo, no more surgeries, and he can finish his high school education. Due to his illness and treatment schedule, he has dropped out of high school twice, but is six or seven credits away now from earning his diploma from Copperas Cove’s Crossroads High School. After that, he has an eye on going to work up in the Panhandle area as a wildland firefighter.
“I’ve had days where I might have been nauseous, but I have never felt ... what I felt was just exhausted,” he said. “I was just tired all the time (from chemotherapy).
“Once I finish up with all this, I want to go work with the Texas Forest Service — specifically, in Amarillo. I’ve gone up there with my buddy to visit his brother, who does wildland firefighting. It seems like a pretty cool gig. It’s an honest job and the people up there are really cool.
“Another reason I want to do it is it’s beautiful up there. Amarillo and Canyon ... it’s absolutely gorgeous up there. You can go 20 minutes outside of the city and just see for miles.”
What do his parents think about that plan?
“If you ask us what we want for him after this, our answer is going to be ... we don’t care,” Matt said, smiling.
Mom agreed: “Whatever he wants.”
A few days before he left for Cleveland, James was asked about his message to others who are faced with serious illness or other life-threatening challenges:
“I know people who fight cancer and they’re like, ‘Oh, I hate it when somebody tells me to smile.’ I don’t think people should tell you to smile. I think you should look for reasons to smile, instead of just staring at all the bad stuff.
“If you can find things that make you happy in hard times, then it can really make those hard times pass by like it’s nothing.”
To help with expenses for his trips back and forth to Cleveland, the family has set up a GoFundMe account at, https://gofund.me/73dab3f7.
