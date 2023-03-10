cancer fighter

James Braden Charles, center, with mom, Randa, and dad, Matt. James has battled a rare form of cancer for several years and has faced another setback recently. He remains positive and optimistic, however.

 John Clark | Herald

KEMPNER — James Braden Charles has been fighting osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that affects mostly children and teenagers, for nearly five years now.

After multiple, grueling rounds of chemotherapy, major surgeries and clinical trials that twice resulted in clean bills of health, the 20-year-old Kempner resident recently suffered another setback when tests showed the cancer had not only returned but had spread to both lungs.

