Jasmine Clowney carefully removes her 8-inch crown and places it in the case. She reaches into the closet for her military uniform and checks it to ensure it is ready for the weekend’s drill.
Clowney serves her community as the reigning Ms. Five Hills and serves her nation as an Army Reservist. She is also a military spouse married to an active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Hood.
“Believe it or not, I’ve been in the Army Reserves for 15 years now,” said Clowney as she recounts when she signed the contract to serve in the Armed Forces. “My husband was in the Army Reserves as well for eight years. Now, he has been active-duty for three years. We have been married for three years as of September.”
As an Army Reservist, Clowney is required to attend training referred to as “drill” one weekend a month and train for several weeks during the summer. The reserve component remains on stand-by to be called upon for local and national emergencies.
Clowney says it is her religious faith that calls her to a life of service.
“I am a devout Christian woman and believe in helping others when they are in need. The Bible speaks on that we are to love one another as Christ as loved us as well as help others because it pleases the Lord,” Clowney said. “Love is an action more than a feeling to me. I choose to show my love by helping people as much as I can. My time spent and work being done is so rewarding and I know very pleasing to my Lord and Savior.”
As the reigning Ms. Five Hills, Clowney selected her platform of service as Operation Stand Down Central Texas which serves homeless veterans.
“After research on OSDCT, I knew as a service member that to help other veterans who have fallen on hard times was where I needed to be,” Clowney said. “OSDCT does wonder work. We all need help at times, whether it be physically, mentally, or financially. With the work that’s being done at OSDCT, those areas and more are being met.”
Between attending college classes, caring for her 1-year-old daughter and her husband, fulfilling her duties as a reservist and as Ms. Five Hills, Clowney volunteers when available at OSDCT inventorying and packing items for homeless veterans. She also attends regular volunteer meetings and assisted with the recent Operation Stand Down event that served hundreds of local homeless veterans. Through her title, Clowney has accrued more than 100 volunteer service hours.
